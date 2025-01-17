Forsberg ties it late with 300th NHL goal, Predators top Blackhawks in shootout

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg scored the tying goal with 3:03 remaining in the third period, and the Nashville Predators won 3-2 in a shootout against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Forsberg scored on a slap shot from the right circle on the rush that beat Arvid Soderblom on the blocker side to tie the game 2-2. The goal was Forsberg's 300th in the NHL and extended his goal streak to four games.
“Obviously the win was most important thing, but it was a good time for it to come,” Forsberg said. “Obviously time was winding down. It’s something that definitely will be special to look back on one day.”
Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (15-22-7), who have won consecutive games. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.
Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Predators in the shootout.
“It was nice to finally win one of those,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “I thought we played really well in the third. Kept pushing, kept getting looks, and obviously an awesome goal by [Forsberg]. It feels good to have a comeback win like that.”
Soderblom made 39 saves for the Blackhawks (14-28-3), who have lost four straight (0-3-1).
“It’s always tough to lose no matter what but especially today,” Soderblom said. “I feel like we played good as a team. I played a good game by myself, so yeah, it [stinks] not getting the win.”
Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:07 of the first period on the power play on a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Josi.
“The second period was not too bad, but the first period was not good enough,” Forsberg said. “Even though we were up one, we kind of put ourselves in a hole mentally with the game. And then the second period we started turning it around a little bit. Third period was great. Obviously, we had tons of chances even before we tied it up. That’s something that we need to start the game like that but showed a lot of strength for our group.”
Nick Foligno of the Blackhawks had a goal waved off because of goaltender interference at 14:50 of the first period. The Blackhawks challenged but the call was upheld after video review.
Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks to tie the game 1-1 at 6:30 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot off of a saucer pass from Tyler Bertuzzi.
“I thought the first two periods were pretty good,” Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. “They pushed us back in the third. Expected. I thought we had some looks there too in the third but couldn’t capitalize. They kind of came at us in waves a little bit, but I thought we hung in there overall.”
Alec Martinez gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 7:57 on a shot from the point that bounced off of the back board, off of Saros and in the net.
“I still thought we did a pretty good job, honestly,” Bertuzzi said. “Obviously they’re going to push. They’re a very skilled team. I think we handled it pretty well defensively. [Soderblom] stood on his head. I thought we played a really good game.”
NOTES: Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault has a six-game point streak (six assists). … Bedard has 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) and became the second teenager in Blackhawks history with multiple 40-point seasons (Eddie Olczyk, 1984-85, 1985-86).