Forsberg ties it late with 300th NHL goal, Predators top Blackhawks in shootout

Forsberg scored on a slap shot from the right circle on the rush that beat Arvid Soderblom on the blocker side to tie the game 2-2. The goal was Forsberg's 300th in the NHL and extended his goal streak to four games.

“Obviously the win was most important thing, but it was a good time for it to come,” Forsberg said. “Obviously time was winding down. It’s something that definitely will be special to look back on one day.”

Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (15-22-7), who have won consecutive games. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Predators in the shootout.

“It was nice to finally win one of those,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “I thought we played really well in the third. Kept pushing, kept getting looks, and obviously an awesome goal by [Forsberg]. It feels good to have a comeback win like that.”