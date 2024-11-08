Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

“The way we play, it translates from line one to line four. It’s pretty direct and pretty simple hockey for the most part, so guys can get shuffled around and it makes it easy to jump all over the lineup,” Steel said. “We did a pretty good job tonight and had a lot of [offensive]-zone time.”

Tyler Seguin also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for Dallas (8-4-0), which was playing its first game since back-to-back losses against the Florida Panthers at NHL Global Series Finland on Friday and Saturday.

“That’s a team that you can kind of dominate the play a little bit then all of a sudden, boom, they have a breakaway or a 2-on-1,” Oettinger said. “So those get a little tricky sometimes, and they have a lot of guys that can put the puck in the net. For me, I know it’s going to be some time in between shots, so I have to stay locked in for when they do.”

Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves for Chicago (5-9-1), which lost 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

“It was kind of the same story from a couple of weeks ago when we were here actually. Didn’t play a good two first periods in the game, didn’t feel connected at all, and still found ourselves in a hockey game. We had a chance at the end there to tie it up and send it to overtime, and it just didn’t go,” Chicago defenseman Seth Jones said. “I think the point of it is we can’t expect to play one period, not against a team like this or really anybody, matter of fact.”