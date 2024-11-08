DALLAS – Logan Stankoven and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks
Seguin also scores, Oettinger stops 25 of 26 for Dallas; Soderblom makes 37 saves for Chicago
“The way we play, it translates from line one to line four. It’s pretty direct and pretty simple hockey for the most part, so guys can get shuffled around and it makes it easy to jump all over the lineup,” Steel said. “We did a pretty good job tonight and had a lot of [offensive]-zone time.”
Tyler Seguin also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for Dallas (8-4-0), which was playing its first game since back-to-back losses against the Florida Panthers at NHL Global Series Finland on Friday and Saturday.
“That’s a team that you can kind of dominate the play a little bit then all of a sudden, boom, they have a breakaway or a 2-on-1,” Oettinger said. “So those get a little tricky sometimes, and they have a lot of guys that can put the puck in the net. For me, I know it’s going to be some time in between shots, so I have to stay locked in for when they do.”
Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves for Chicago (5-9-1), which lost 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
“It was kind of the same story from a couple of weeks ago when we were here actually. Didn’t play a good two first periods in the game, didn’t feel connected at all, and still found ourselves in a hockey game. We had a chance at the end there to tie it up and send it to overtime, and it just didn’t go,” Chicago defenseman Seth Jones said. “I think the point of it is we can’t expect to play one period, not against a team like this or really anybody, matter of fact.”
Steel gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.
Seguin made it 2-0 at 10:15 of the second period, beating Soderblom with a snap shot from a tight angle below the left circle.
“I liked a lot of things we did considering the situation with coming back from overseas, and I thought we controlled a lot of that game for the most part,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “The score was closer than we liked. You’ve got to give them credit for hanging around. I thought their goalie made some saves. We had some chances to extend that lead.”
Bertuzzi cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:00 of the third period when he deflected a Connor Bedard shot at the front of the net.
“We weren’t ready to start tonight. Obviously we made a push in the third, but it was too late. We needed to be ready to go tonight and play a full 60 and we came up short,” Bertuzzi said. “We need to shoot more. Everyone. Whether it’s the [defense] from the top or a forward getting in the slot, we can’t just keep trying to make the cute plays. We’ve got to shoot it and get the rebounds.”
Stankoven scored an empty-net goal at 19:14 for the 3-1 final.
“What I really like about the character of our team is in the players meeting that they’re not taking any moral victories anymore. We’re taking a step past that this year, and we’re not happy,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “We’re just going to take this and put this intensity we had in the third period and bring it to the next game. I’ve liked our character and our pushback after a game like this all year long, so I’m expecting that again from our players.”
NOTES: Stankoven leads all rookies in scoring with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 12 games.