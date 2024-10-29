Blackhawks end 4-game skid, snap Avalanche’s 5-game winning streak

Mittelstadt tied it 1-1 at 10:16 of the first with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Mrazek’s blocker.

“I think we made it harder on ourselves than we should have, especially like in the first period,” Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor said. “I felt like we were turning tons of pucks over in the middle of the ice. Couldn't get in on the forecheck, which is sort of the staple of our game right now with the lineup we have.”

Reichel gave Chicago a 2-1 lead when Craig Smith’s shot off the face-off ricocheted off Reichel’s body before trickling past Georgiev at 11:04.

“We've seen one or two [of those] go against us, and it was about time one bounced in for us,” Richardson said. “The Reichel one, I thought, was big.”

Donato extended the lead to 3-1 at 16:56 of the first when he backhanded Dickinson’s rebound at the top of the crease.

“You go hard to the net, and you say your prayers. The puck can go anywhere, and for me, it was a lucky bounce, and I was lucky to put it away,” Donato said. “But getting to those areas is definitely hard. I think we could do more of that, and hopefully, good things happen from that.”

MacKinnon cut it to 3-2 at 19:17, speeding around Seth Jones before driving the net and shooting five-hole while on a 5-on-3 power play.