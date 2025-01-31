Rantanen scores 1st goal with Hurricanes in win against Blackhawks

Seth Jarvis scored short-handed, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (32-16-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Juha Jaaska had two assists for his first multipoint game in the NHL.

Carolina forwards Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall were each scratched due to illness.

“Considering what we were missing, and then we had a couple [other] guys that were not feeling 100 percent, that’s for sure,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We gutted it out and we’ll move on.”

Ilya Mikheyev and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (16-30-5), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games. Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves.

“We did a lot of good things, except that spurt of a couple minutes in the second that hurt us, obviously,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “I thought we battled really hard in the third and created some opportunities. There were definitely some positive things.”

Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at 16:57 of the first period. Jarvis stripped the puck from Philipp Kurashev and moved the puck ahead to Jaaska, who made a return saucer pass to Jarvis for the finish on a 2-on-1. Jaaska has played 14 games since making his NHL debut on Jan. 2.

“Maybe in the first games, I wouldn’t be able to do that, but now I think I have a little bit of poise,” Jaaska said. “Those are the moments when you’re just like, you get the emotions. It’s super cool, especially when you don’t [score many] points, then you do. It feels so good.”