RALEIGH, N.C. -- Mikko Rantanen scored his first goal for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
Rantanen scores 1st goal with Hurricanes in win against Blackhawks
Carolina extends point streak to 7; Bedard scores for Chicago
Rantanen was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in a three-team trade that also involved the Blackhawks for forwards Martin Necas, Jack Drury and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
“It’s going to take a little bit more time to get fully comfortable with everything on the ice [so] it comes with instinct and no thinking at all, which was better today,” Rantanen said. “I think we could have had a couple more goals there. But a lot of good players around me, so I’m happy.”
Seth Jarvis scored short-handed, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (32-16-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Juha Jaaska had two assists for his first multipoint game in the NHL.
Carolina forwards Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall were each scratched due to illness.
“Considering what we were missing, and then we had a couple [other] guys that were not feeling 100 percent, that’s for sure,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We gutted it out and we’ll move on.”
Ilya Mikheyev and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (16-30-5), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games. Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves.
“We did a lot of good things, except that spurt of a couple minutes in the second that hurt us, obviously,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “I thought we battled really hard in the third and created some opportunities. There were definitely some positive things.”
Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at 16:57 of the first period. Jarvis stripped the puck from Philipp Kurashev and moved the puck ahead to Jaaska, who made a return saucer pass to Jarvis for the finish on a 2-on-1. Jaaska has played 14 games since making his NHL debut on Jan. 2.
“Maybe in the first games, I wouldn’t be able to do that, but now I think I have a little bit of poise,” Jaaska said. “Those are the moments when you’re just like, you get the emotions. It’s super cool, especially when you don’t [score many] points, then you do. It feels so good.”
Brind’Amour began giving Jaaska penalty-killing duties after Drury, one of Carolina's top penalty killers, was traded.
“That was a heck of a play there, nice touch,” Brind’Amour said. “Out of necessity, we were looking for [penalty] killers. We were running out of them, but he stepped up. That was a crucial moment.”
Chicago's first shot came at 17:09, when Colton Dach put a shot on net after knocking down Kochetkov’s clearing attempt.
“I thought after that we did a lot of good things,” Sorensen said. “We got pucks to the net more. They’re a good defensive team, they suffocate you all over the ice.”
Mikheyev tied it 1-1 at 18:38 when he took a no-look backhand pass from Nick Foligno and skated in alone to beat Kochetkov with a low wrist shot.
Jack Roslovic skated the puck through the neutral zone and left a backhand pass for Rantanen, who beat Soderblom five-hole for a 2-1 lead at 4:52 of the second period.
“[I had] a couple looks in the first two games,” said Rantanen, playing in his first home game with Carolina. “Guys have been making good plays around me. Tonight ‘Roslo’ made a heck of a play on the entry, the drop pass, and this time it went in. So I was glad to help the team that way.”
Jaccob Slavin made it 3-1 at 5:59 when he scored on the rebound after Jackson Blake’s shot hit the crossbar.
Bedard took a stretch pass from Seth Jones and beat Kochetkov five-hole from the right circle to cut Carolina’s lead to 3-2 at 6:29 of the third period.
"I saw him stretching. I tried to rip it up the boards to him," Jones said. "I'm finding options there and putting guys in good spots."
NOTES: Jones has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in a seven-game point streak. … Bedard has four points (two goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak. … Hurricanes forward Ryan Suzuki was plus-1 in 6:12 in his NHL debut. The 23-year-old was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round (No. 28) of the 2019 NHL Draft and becomes the final player selected in the first round to reach the NHL. … The Hurricanes have won eight in a row against the Blackhawks.