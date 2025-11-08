Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 12:32 of the first period when he tried to redirect a backdoor pass from Bedard at the left post, but the puck deflected off his left leg and into the net.

“He’s so good at that,” Bedard said. “It looks easy, but it’s really not. That’s why not many guys can do it as good as him. He’s so good at making himself big and getting a stick or leg or chest on it, whatever he has to do. It’s fun for me to always have that as an option.”

Bertuzzi increased the lead to 2-0 at 1:11 of the third period when he lifted a cross-ice pass from Bedard past Wolf. It was his sixth goal in the past four games. He also had a hat trick in the third period of Chicago’s 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Burakovsky buried a wrist shot from the slot at 7:56 on another set-up from Bedard to make it 3-0.

“I wasn’t a fan of our game tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “To me we were slow because there was a lack of execution in a lot of places with the puck, without the puck. Lots of issues for us.”

Bedard scored at 18:01 for the 4-0 final. He forced a turnover from Flames forward Morgan Frost in the offensive zone and went backhand-forehand before tucking the puck past Wolf.

“I tried to read what he was going to do and try to get my stick on the puck and I was able to do that,” Bedard said. “Then it was just kind of 1-on-1 with the goalie and just tried to make him bite one way and fortunately it worked out for me.”

NOTES: Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau had a six-game point streak end (seven points; three goals, four assists). ... Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar left the game in the first period after colliding with Flames forward Joel Farabee. “As of right now, it's day to day, but we'll know more tomorrow,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. ... The last Blackhawks player with at least 15 points during a point streak was Patrick Kane in six games during the 2021-22 season (three goals, 12 assists). … Calgary defenseman Zayne Parekh took a hit from Chicago forward Nick Foligno along the boards and left the game in the second period. “He’s going to miss a little bit of time,” Huska said. “I don’t know the extent of it yet. We’ll find out some more tomorrow.”