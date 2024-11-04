Bedard has 3 assists for Blackhawks in win against Ducks

"Much better game today," Chicago coach Luke Richardson said of Bedard's performance coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. "He was moving his feet better and playing a smarter game."

Isaak Phillips, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jones and Ryan Donato scored, and Taylor Hall had two assists for the Blackhawks (5-7-1) in the finale of their five-game road trip (3-2-0).

"Obviously, it's been a long trip and you're feeling it at the end, so it's good that we were able to kind of dig deep here and get a couple [points]," Bedard said.

Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves in his first start since Oct. 19.

"I know what my job is and I focus on going out and doing my job," Soderblom said. "I wouldn't say rusty, but it's a little different when you haven't played in a while, but no nerves."

Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish scored, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (4-5-2) in the opener of the six-game homestand.

"We have four or five guys who are scorers who haven't scored," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "I think the only way to fix that is keep shooting the puck."