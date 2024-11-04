Bedard has 3 assists for Blackhawks in win against Ducks

ANAHEIM -- Connor Bedard had three assists for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
"Much better game today," Chicago coach Luke Richardson said of Bedard's performance coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. "He was moving his feet better and playing a smarter game."
Isaak Phillips, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jones and Ryan Donato scored, and Taylor Hall had two assists for the Blackhawks (5-7-1) in the finale of their five-game road trip (3-2-0).
"Obviously, it's been a long trip and you're feeling it at the end, so it's good that we were able to kind of dig deep here and get a couple [points]," Bedard said.
Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves in his first start since Oct. 19.
"I know what my job is and I focus on going out and doing my job," Soderblom said. "I wouldn't say rusty, but it's a little different when you haven't played in a while, but no nerves."
Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish scored, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (4-5-2) in the opener of the six-game homestand.
"We have four or five guys who are scorers who haven't scored," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "I think the only way to fix that is keep shooting the puck."
The Ducks were outshooting the Blackhawks 11-2 when Bedard dropped a pass for Phillips as both crossed the Anaheim blue line with speed. Phillips skated to the top of the right circle before scoring with a wrist shot over the glove of Dostal to give Chicago a 1-0 lead at 12:57.
Phillips was playing in his second straight game after making his season debut on Saturday.
"We weren’t blazing speed out of the gates, but it wasn’t a slow start by any means," Richardson said. "The shot count was a little bit different, but I still think we played pretty good for a team that played yesterday. The penalty killing was excellent, as was the power play."
Chicago went 2-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Teravainen scored on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle for a 2-0 lead at 16:44.
Dostal stopped a breakaway by Bedard at 15:55 of the second period, but Chicago went back on the power play at 17:27 and Jones scored on a one-timer from the right circle off another feed from Bedard for a 3-0 lead at 18:05.
The Ducks denied Soderblom his first NHL shutout when McGinn's shot squeezed through his pads and slid across the goal line to cut it to 3-1 at 10:16 of the third period.
The Blackhawks made it 4-1 when Donato knocked a loose puck off Dostal's skate and across the goal line at 17:43.
"There's four or five times in the third period when it was 3-1 that we have an opportunity to throw it at the net from a decent scoring area, with an opportunity for a driving forward to get a rebound, and we just won't do it," Cronin said. "That's where my blood pressure goes up."
McTavish scored a power play-goal with Dostal pulled for the extra attacker for the 4-2 final with four seconds left.
"That's what we're trying to learn is, sometimes, you've got to win games maybe you don't deserve to win," Bedard said. "I think we did that [on Saturday] and then came in today and weren't satisfied with that, so definitely some things we're going to take away."
NOTES: Bedard has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in four games against the Ducks. ... Donato's goal stretched his point streak to five games (five goals, two assists), matching his NHL career high. ... Dostal, who came into Sunday leading the NHL with a .945 save percentage, had not allowed a goal in the first two periods in his previous five starts.