CHICAGO -- Jakob Pelletier scored two goals and had an assist, and the Calgary Flames defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center on Monday.
Pelletier has 3 points, Flames cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd win in row
Sharangovich gets short-handed goal, assist; Bedard records 100th NHL point for Chicago
Yegor Sharangovich had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Rory Kerins had two assists in his NHL debut for the Flames (21-14-7), who have won three in a row and four of six. Dustin Wolf, who is 7-1-1 in his past nine starts, made 23 saves.
“I know it’s just the first game,” said Kerins, who played 14:57, was plus-3 and had two shots on goal. “There’s going to be lots to learn along the way. One game is not enough to prove you belong in the league. So I’ve just got to keep learning and continue from here.”
Connor Bedard recorded his 100th NHL point with a goal for the Blackhawks (14-28-2), who have lost three in a row and four of five (1-4-0). Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.
“Right now, I couldn't care less, but, yeah, ask me in a couple days and probably look at it a little different, but just frustrated right now,” Bedard said. “Do I feel powerless? No, I'm a player on the team. We're all in this as one, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, obviously. Our record shows that.
“No one's powerless, whether you’re in the lineup, out of the lineup, coach, equipment manager, everyone is pulling at the same rope. And that's kind of how we got to approach it, I think.”
Pelletier gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Kerins and put a wrist shot through the legs of defenseman Seth Jones and past the stick of Mrazek. The first career point for Kerins came on his opening NHL shift.
“The first shift, he (Kerins) passed me the puck, and usually I’m more a passer,” Pelletier said. “But tonight, I shoot and score, so it’s nice.”
Louis Crevier tied it 1-1 at 2:38, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle after moving in from the point.
Pelletier put the Flames ahead 2-1 on a rebound of Kevin Bahl’s long shot. Kerins picked up his second assist.
“I thought that line was excellent tonight,” said Calgary coach Ryan Huska. “I thought [Kerins] was a big reason why. He made some composed plays with the puck. But he made smart plays, too. I really liked his game tonight.”
Matt Coronato extended it to 3-1 at 14:08 when he scored off a goalmouth scramble.
Jake Bean pushed it to 4-1 at 1:55 of the second period. A shot by Sharangovich bounced off the end board, and Bean put in the rebound.
Bedard cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 11:29, scoring from the right circle with Calgary’s Martin Pospisil off for a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct.
Sharangovich scored on the penalty kill at 13:38 for the 5-2 final.
The Flames felt that goal was a momentum-changer.
“They had just scored, and they had lots of time left on their power play, so that was a big moment for us, for sure,” Huska said. “I think it took a little bit of the wind out of their sails, as well.”
Jones, whose giveaway helped lead to the short-handed goal, was minus-4 for the Blackhawks, but Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen didn’t single him out.
“Well, I think we all have to do some looking inwards, right?” Sorensen said. “It's not just him. I think it's all of us. Just kind of to get this back on track, what do we all need to do individually? That's probably the biggest thing right now, including us as a staff and as a group. The only way through this is going to be as a group, right?
“Just that, that was a tough loss, right? Didn't come out with any urgency at all. And then, yeah, behind eight ball again. I shouldn't say again, because we actually scored early in other games, right? But this one, we got behind the eight ball quickly.”
NOTES: Bedard (112 games) required the fewest games by a teenager to reach 100 career points since Sidney Crosby (80 games in 2005-06). … Only four other players in Flames franchise history have collected multiple assists in their first NHL game: Kevin LaVallee (three assists on Oct. 9, 1980), Sergei Makarov (one goal, two assists on Oct. 5, 1989), Yves Courteau (two assists on Oct. 13, 1984) and Kent Nilsson (one goal, two assists on Oct. 10, 1979).