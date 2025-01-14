Pelletier has 3 points, Flames cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

Yegor Sharangovich had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Rory Kerins had two assists in his NHL debut for the Flames (21-14-7), who have won three in a row and four of six. Dustin Wolf, who is 7-1-1 in his past nine starts, made 23 saves.

“I know it’s just the first game,” said Kerins, who played 14:57, was plus-3 and had two shots on goal. “There’s going to be lots to learn along the way. One game is not enough to prove you belong in the league. So I’ve just got to keep learning and continue from here.”

Connor Bedard recorded his 100th NHL point with a goal for the Blackhawks (14-28-2), who have lost three in a row and four of five (1-4-0). Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

“Right now, I couldn't care less, but, yeah, ask me in a couple days and probably look at it a little different, but just frustrated right now,” Bedard said. “Do I feel powerless? No, I'm a player on the team. We're all in this as one, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, obviously. Our record shows that.

“No one's powerless, whether you’re in the lineup, out of the lineup, coach, equipment manager, everyone is pulling at the same rope. And that's kind of how we got to approach it, I think.”