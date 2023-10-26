BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

Heading into practice on Thursday morning, head coach Luke Richardson stated he wanted his team to set a new standard for the team’s compete level.

The Blackhawks took part in different battle drills along with special teams drills to prepare for another contest against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. For Nick Foligno, he noted that the compete level they should bring into practice all season long and not just after they lose a few games.

“That's the standard that we need to get to and understand in this room,” Foligno said. “I think the message was clear today and how we need to play. I think the guys are understanding of, hopefully, the level that we got to today and how that has to translate into a game.”