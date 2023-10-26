News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Wrap Trip with Disappointing Loss to Avs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Home Opener, Red Carpet Arrival Details

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Opening Trip in Colorado

BLOG: Donato Finding Chemistry on the First Line

TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Stands Out in Blackhawks 4-1 Win

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

Following the team’s 3-0 loss to Boston, Chicago wants to set new standards of compete level

TrainingCamp-20230926-35
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Heading into practice on Thursday morning, head coach Luke Richardson stated he wanted his team to set a new standard for the team’s compete level. 

The Blackhawks took part in different battle drills along with special teams drills to prepare for another contest against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. For Nick Foligno, he noted that the compete level they should bring into practice all season long and not just after they lose a few games. 

“That's the standard that we need to get to and understand in this room,” Foligno said. “I think the message was clear today and how we need to play. I think the guys are understanding of, hopefully, the level that we got to today and how that has to translate into a game.”

Foligno speaks on team's practice standards

Instead of feeling defeated with different drills and conditioning, players rallied each other up on the ice to build up the high energy and other hold each other to a competitive standard. 

Richardson and the staff felt pleased with the performance the team brought onto the ice and knew they understood the pain points they battled over the last few games. With a tight battle drill, it can allow players to think in high pressure situations and prepare for their next opponent. 

“It gets them use to playing and making high pressure decisions in quick instances and that's sometimes happens all over the ice,” Richardson said. “So today, we expected a high compete, high level skating practice, and we got it.”

Richardson speaks on team battles and Golden Knights

Two players that stuck out the most included Connor Bedard and Wyatt Kaiser with their competitive spirits they brought within the drill. For the young defenseman, he described the practice as a positive experience that allowed the players to be more creative and still be competitive with their teammates. 

“You throw guys together in two-on-two [situations], everybody wants to win,” Kaiser said. “The competitiveness kind of comes out and the pace picks up a little bit, so it's fun.”

Richardson speaks on team battles and Golden Knights