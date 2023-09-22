News Feed

FEATURE: Bedard Impresses Early in Showcase, Training Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

Head coach Luke Richardson looks for execution and effort from players before scrimmage on Monday

By Kara Keating
As the team enters day two of training camp, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson noted that it’s never too early to start thinking about possible lineups before the team kickoffs preseason next week. 

Over the next few practices before Chicago takes on the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 28 in a preseason contest, Richardson looks to see how players not only execute certain drills in practice, but the effort they put in as well. With younger players trying to earn a roster spot, the Blackhawks staff watch as some players learn the team’s system quickly, while others might struggle with some concepts, but can still perfect before game time.

“It's a step up from what they had in the rookie tournament,” Richardson said. “Now, you have big veterans here, everyday NHLers, and you see where they kind of markup against them. Some guys will look good today, then you get into exhibition games, they still look good. Then you get to the end of the exhibition season and it's a big difference in their play.”

Richardson speaks on Kevin Korchinski and camp

However, it’s not just the younger players fighting for a place on the team. Richardson also states that no matter what position someone plays, their job is never guaranteed. 

“You have to battle every day to stay in the NHL,” Richardson said. “It's not just a given. There're a few special players in the league other than that everybody's got to work hard every day of the year now it's not just in the season thing, now it's a 12-month year job.”

Tinordi speaks on training camp and summer workouts

For some, it can cause some competition but for others, it can showcase the leadership and comradery they can build with each other. 

As a player who spent most of his career between the NHL and AHL, Jarred Tinordi views this opportunity to continue their relationship building. Instead of treating it as a competition for a job, he and Nolan Allan look to see how they can complement each other’s playing style to have them both stand out. 

“I was playing with [Allan] out there today and if he's playing well, and I'm playing well, we’re played well together and it helps both of us really,” Tinordi said. “I think, our team in here, we're a group. We're kind of pulling for each other, but at the end of the day, they're still kids going from my job, so you know, I have to bring it, too.”