BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

As the team enters day two of training camp, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson noted that it’s never too early to start thinking about possible lineups before the team kickoffs preseason next week.

Over the next few practices before Chicago takes on the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 28 in a preseason contest, Richardson looks to see how players not only execute certain drills in practice, but the effort they put in as well. With younger players trying to earn a roster spot, the Blackhawks staff watch as some players learn the team’s system quickly, while others might struggle with some concepts, but can still perfect before game time.

“It's a step up from what they had in the rookie tournament,” Richardson said. “Now, you have big veterans here, everyday NHLers, and you see where they kind of markup against them. Some guys will look good today, then you get into exhibition games, they still look good. Then you get to the end of the exhibition season and it's a big difference in their play.”