BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

News Feed

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice
BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 
FEATURE: Bedard Impresses Early in Showcase, Training Camp

FEATURE: Bedard Creates Impressions in Showcase, First Training Camp
BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp
MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule
BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 
PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap
RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday
RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game
RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase
RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community
BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 
BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

The two forwards scored two goals each in the team’s first scrimmage

TrainingCamp-20230925-25
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

In the Chicago Blackhawks first scrimmage on Monday morning, Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel shined throughout the two period sessions where they recorded two goals each. 

While they only played one scrimmage instead of an actual game, Seth Jones noticed some positives throughout the mini contest. For him, it can give a glimpse into the young talent that can flourish on the ice and help grow their game this season. 

“We just did one scrimmage, but you can see there's a little bit more talent on the ice when it comes to young guys,” Jones said. “Everyone, I think, wants to step up and be that guy and take that role quicker.”

Not only does it allow players to catch some action before the team’s preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, but it allows veteran players to see the talents of the prospects that can potentially play throughout this upcoming season. 

For Jason Dickinson, who the Blackhawks acquired a few games into the 2022-23 season, this gives him an early idea of what players can provide once they receive a callup. 

“Last year, guys would get called up and as I had no clue who it was or what to expect from them,” Dickinson said. “So, it's nice that I got a little bit of a familiarity with them now rather than trying to figure it out midseason.”

Despite a slight mistake in the defensive zone early on, head coach Luke Richardson felt that Bedard recovered quickly to get the puck back into the offensive zone. Now, the second year head coach looks forward to see what the team can do in their second scrimmage on Tuesday. 

“They were they were good,” Richardson said. “I thought Connor had the one kind of, I'd say it's a funny hiccup and, in his D-zone there, but he got the puck back and put it in the other net. I thought those guys finished some plays, I thought Taylor and Nick had a couple of good chances at the net. I thought it was a good start and looking forward to seeing more of it.”