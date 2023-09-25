BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

In the Chicago Blackhawks first scrimmage on Monday morning, Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel shined throughout the two period sessions where they recorded two goals each.

While they only played one scrimmage instead of an actual game, Seth Jones noticed some positives throughout the mini contest. For him, it can give a glimpse into the young talent that can flourish on the ice and help grow their game this season.

“We just did one scrimmage, but you can see there's a little bit more talent on the ice when it comes to young guys,” Jones said. “Everyone, I think, wants to step up and be that guy and take that role quicker.”