Killorn gets goal, assist in 3rd to help Ducks rally past Blackhawks 

Leo Carlsson also scored, and Trevor Zegras had two assists for the Ducks (8-8-2), who defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on the road Monday and have won three in a row. John Gibson made 18 saves.

"It was good,” Killorn said. “In my career, it's one of the tougher back-to-backs we've played in just from the travel standpoint. Great win to come back. We're showing some resiliency in these wins. We've had two comeback wins in the last couple in the past couple of games. It's great. You know what? Our team is starting to jell. We're starting to get some chemistry within the lines. We're not scoring a ton of goals, but we're not allowing a ton to go in. Our defensive play has been great."

Jason Dickinson scored twice, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks (6-12-1), who have lost three in a row and five of six. Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves.

“I think it’s just a lack of execution on little plays,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “That’s what I talked about this morning, the one little play on each game that’s kind of hurting us. We kill off a penalty, but we can’t kill the play and get it out of the zone, so really it’s still kind of a result of being short-handed. We have to find a way to end that. You have to find the inner strength and be strong. I just thought our stick battles weren’t good enough tonight.”