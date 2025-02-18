Wild on 7th - Episode 92: 4 Nations, 2 Brothers, 1 Goal

Won7_Promo_1920x1080_92
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Our resident Captain America, John King is on the ground in Boston and ready for a wicked tilt tonight when USA faces Sweden, in the lead up to Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Championship. Carts and King talk about the Bash Brothers, Sid the Kid, the absence of Makar, and more.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

