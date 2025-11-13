Wild on 7th - Episode 119: Smelling Salts with Friends, and Alumni Goaltender Niklas Bäckström

The Minnesota Wild have been searching for their game, but look like they are getting closer to finding it as of late. What changed you ask? It may have to do with the return of a key ingredient in the peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe. Carts and King breakdown what they've seen over the last week or so, and although some topics may have flashed the feeds already, the guys need to get their takes in. From Jojo's "no goal" goal," to Wallstedt doing his best Optimus Prime impression, and Trenin leading the league in hits for the moment, Wild on 7th's attention span bounces around like a TikTok feed this week. Kinger even bounces around the league with his TikTok teams! The Minnesota Wild are at home through the end of next week, so grab yourself a sandwich and a glass of milk, and listen up for some fresh takes, and a great look back with an awesome interview with Niklas Bäckström.

