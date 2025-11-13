Wild on 7th - Episode 119: Smelling Salts with Friends, and Alumni Goaltender Niklas Bäckström

Wo7_BACKSTROM
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild have been searching for their game, but look like they are getting closer to finding it as of late. What changed you ask? It may have to do with the return of a key ingredient in the peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe. Carts and King breakdown what they've seen over the last week or so, and although some topics may have flashed the feeds already, the guys need to get their takes in. From Jojo's "no goal" goal," to Wallstedt doing his best Optimus Prime impression, and Trenin leading the league in hits for the moment, Wild on 7th's attention span bounces around like a TikTok feed this week. Kinger even bounces around the league with his TikTok teams! The Minnesota Wild are at home through the end of next week, so grab yourself a sandwich and a glass of milk, and listen up for some fresh takes, and a great look back with an awesome interview with Niklas Bäckström.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 16 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Wild 1 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Sharks

Game Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

The Minnesota Wild, in Partnership With Jennie-O, to Host Third Annual Turkey Giveaway

Game Recap: Wild 2, Flames 0

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Johansson Scheduled to Play 1,000th NHL Game Tonight

Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota Wild to Host Military Appreciation Night November 11

Game Recap: Wild 5, Islanders 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Islanders

Game Preview: Wild at Islanders

Game Recap: Hurricanes 4, Wild 3

Wild on 7th - Episode 118: Faceoffs and First Timer Vinnie Hinostroza

Projected Lineup: Wild at Hurricanes

Game Preview: Wild at Hurricanes