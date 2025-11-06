Wild on 7th - Episode 118: Faceoffs and First Timer Vinnie Hinostroza

Wo7_HINOSTROZA_Red (1)
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Following a "relief" of a win against the Vancouver Canucks, the Minnesota Wild will try to maintain composure over the next 4 games in only 6 days. Ryan Carter and John King connect for this weeks show with a little glimmer of a win in their eyes, after a tough stretch for Minnesota sports fans, let alone a struggling Wild team. The guys break it down, talk about the "players only" meeting spearheaded by Jared Spurgeon, and touch on what it's going to take to maintain a winning level of play. First time guest, Vinnie Hinostroza joins the pod for some amazing stories from both his youth, and his experienced NHL career, both oddly enough, right alongside Ryan Hartman for a lot of it. Can you imagine what those two got into at out of town hockey tournaments as kids?

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Wild at Hurricanes

Game Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild and Red Baron® Pizza to Host Girls' Hockey Weekend Dec. 12-13

Game Recap: Wild 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Predators

Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota Wild to Host Second 25th Anniversary Celebration Game November 4

Game Recap: Wild 5, Canucks 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canucks

Game Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Wild on 7th - Episode 117: Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Brian Rolston, and the Light at the End of the Tunnel

Down on the Farm: Challenge Accepted

Game Recap: Penguins 4, Wild 1

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Penguins

Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight: Charlie Stramel

Game Preview: Wild vs. Penguins

Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Niklas Backstrom, Devan Dubnyk and Josh Harding to Attend Minnesota Wild 25th Anniversary Celebration Night on November 4