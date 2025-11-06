Wild on 7th - Episode 118: Faceoffs and First Timer Vinnie Hinostroza

Following a "relief" of a win against the Vancouver Canucks, the Minnesota Wild will try to maintain composure over the next 4 games in only 6 days. Ryan Carter and John King connect for this weeks show with a little glimmer of a win in their eyes, after a tough stretch for Minnesota sports fans, let alone a struggling Wild team. The guys break it down, talk about the "players only" meeting spearheaded by Jared Spurgeon, and touch on what it's going to take to maintain a winning level of play. First time guest, Vinnie Hinostroza joins the pod for some amazing stories from both his youth, and his experienced NHL career, both oddly enough, right alongside Ryan Hartman for a lot of it. Can you imagine what those two got into at out of town hockey tournaments as kids?

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.