Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Won7_Ep109_1920x1080_THUMB
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Carts and King swing by the TRIA studio for a marathon summer vibe check in the State of Hockey. The guys talk about their summer plans so far, the never ending trolling feed from the Stanley Cup Champions, the NHL Draft, shaking up free agency and obviously the vibe check since some major Wild pieces are currently without signed deals. Can King get any sleep when the kids are out for the night? I think he'll feel much better when Rossi and Kaprizov "make it home safely," and he can relax. Hope you can enjoy a wonderful summer pod to hold you over until the Minnesota State Fair. Details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

Minnesota Wild Selects Five Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Cameron Butler From the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Forward Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach