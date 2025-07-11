Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Carts and King swing by the TRIA studio for a marathon summer vibe check in the State of Hockey. The guys talk about their summer plans so far, the never ending trolling feed from the Stanley Cup Champions, the NHL Draft, shaking up free agency and obviously the vibe check since some major Wild pieces are currently without signed deals. Can King get any sleep when the kids are out for the night? I think he'll feel much better when Rossi and Kaprizov "make it home safely," and he can relax. Hope you can enjoy a wonderful summer pod to hold you over until the Minnesota State Fair. Details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.