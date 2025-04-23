Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive on Saturday, April 26

2425_Wild_FoodDrive_Playoffs_1920x1080

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a food drive, will be held for The Food Group on Saturday, April 26, when it hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 1:15 p.m. until puck drop. The Food Group will distribute all collected food items to the families they serve in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Over the past year, The Food Group has shared over seven million meals with families across 30 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Food Group strives to provide meals for those in need through collaborative efforts with other community organizations and making systemic changes in hunger relief. The Food Group invites individuals from different abilities, ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds to take part in their fight against hunger.

Minnesota Wild single-game playoff tickets for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, wild.com and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing.

Forever Wild Season Ticket Members receive priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Wild on 7th - Episode 102: VGK Game 1 Recap

Game Two: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild Recalls Eight Players From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 101: LIVE from Mall of America with Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell

Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Devin Shore From Iowa

Game One: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule Announced

Wild on 7th - Episode 100: Kevin Gorg, Green Jackets and the Grind

Game Recap: Wild 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Minnesota Wild Clinches Berth in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Xcel Energy

Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Frederick Gaudreau Named Recipient of Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Zeev Buium to Entry-Level Contract

Game Recap (OT): Wild 3, Canucks 2

Zuccarello scores in OT, Wild rally past Canucks to keep pace in West wild card