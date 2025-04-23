Wild start fast, defeat Golden Knights in Game 2 to even West 1st Round

Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl scored, and Adin Hill made 12 saves for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

“We started the game really well,” Hanifin said. “They were pretty opportunistic on some of their chances, and we got behind. But it's a learning curve for us. We can just learn from that game and move on. I thought the second and third periods, I know we were down, but I thought that was our type of game. We controlled the play and had a lot of chances, just couldn't quite come all the way back.”

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period. He took a stretch pass from Kaprizov, held off Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and scored five-hole on Hill on a partial breakaway.

“That might have been the best pass I've ever seen,” Boldy said. “Like, I didn't have to do much. He's a special player, obviously. You see all the plays he makes, how hard he works, but for him to have the poise and to make that pass right on my tape, it was unbelievable.”