Wild on 7th - Episode 102: VGK Game 1 Recap

No bucket, no problem. Zeev Buium kicks off his NHL career with a classic rookie lap, and we’re off and running into the first round. It’s the postseason, but… it doesn’t quite feel like a playoff series yet — at least not the way it should. This episode we break down Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, how the Wild can flip the momentum, and why this team still has a chance to make noise. Joining the crew this week is Joe O’Donnell — “Radio Joe” himself — who weighs in on some bad officiating and big hits from the NHL Playoff opener.

