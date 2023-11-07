Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Warrior, today announced it will host the seventh annual Mite Holiday Jamboree on December 28 and 29 at Xcel Energy Center. Boys and girls across the State of Hockey are invited to participate.
The 2023 Mite Holiday Jamboree is open to 64 teams: 32 Youth Mite teams and 32 Girls 8U teams. Age 6 and Under Girls teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two, 30-minute half-ice games at Xcel Energy Center. The Jamboree will take place on Dec. 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MNHockey.TV will live stream all the games at no charge. There is a limit of two teams per association (two Youth teams, or two Girls teams, or one Youth team and one Girls team).
Registration opens Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. with a fee of $250 per team. For more information and to register for the Mite Holiday Jamboree, please visit Wild.com/mites.
