Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center

The 2023 Mite Holiday Jamboree is open to 64 teams: 32 Youth Mite teams and 32 Girls 8U teams. Age 6 and Under Girls teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two, 30-minute half-ice games at Xcel Energy Center. The Jamboree will take place on Dec. 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MNHockey.TV will live stream all the games at no charge. There is a limit of two teams per association (two Youth teams, or two Girls teams, or one Youth team and one Girls team).

Registration opens Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. with a fee of $250 per team. For more information and to register for the Mite Holiday Jamboree, please visit Wild.com/mites.