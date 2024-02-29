'Swiss Army Knife': Wild Add Center Prospect Marat Khusnutdinov to the Mix

Khusnutdinov’s soon-to-be arrival also gives him a longer runway to acclimate and adjust on and off the ice in preparation for his first full NHL season next year.

“Him coming here for the rest of the season should be enormously beneficial,” Wild Director of Player Development Brad Bombardir said. “He’s a good hockey player — so the hockey part of the equation will be fine. The biggest benefit for him coming here soon may very well be off the ice. It’s a big change in culture, lifestyle, team dynamic and being around all new people and staff.

“The sooner he can assimilate himself to and be comfortable with all of those changes, the better off he will be.”

The Wild used its second-round draft pick it acquired from the Luke Kunin draft-day trade in 2020 to select Khusnutdinov. But Wild Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett says the 5-foot-11 Khusnutdinov had “clear first-round ability, just in a smaller package.” Brackett sees a quick and versatile two-way player.

“He’s blessed with a lot of speed, (an) ability to make plays in traffic, off the rush, defends well, plays on the inside,” Brackett said, adding that Khusnutdinov has shown he can play on the wing, too, even though he’s a natural center.

“So, because he’s smart and in the right places, he’s flexible to move around the lineup. I think that’s part of what’s going to translate well for him is his ability to be a bit of a Swiss army knife.”

Since the draft, Khusnutdinov recorded 75 points in 162 regular-season games and 11 points in 32 playoff games over four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with SKA St. Petersburg (2020-23) and HK Sochi (2023-24). “He’s played against older competition and really never (has) taken a backseat and been a passenger,” said Brackett, who added that Khusnutdinov already has pro habits.

“...I don't see the deer (in) headlights moment for him.”

The 21-year-old Khusnutdinov overcame an unideal start this season with SKA St. Petersburg, where he went pointless in his first six games within a crowded lineup. The young forward was then traded to HK Sochi on Oct. 10 — a change of scenery that proved to be beneficial for his development.

Khusnutdinov gained more responsibility, a larger role and saw his minutes increase significantly to an average of 17:47 a game with HK Sochi. That average time on ice total ranked second on the team. Khusnutdinov finished with 20 points in 49 games with HK Sochi, which finished 21st out of 24 teams this season.

Did Khusnutdinov’s progress and game trend in the right direction this season?

“Absolutely. We’re very pleased with his season,” Bombardir said. “He’s a good player, and there is a consistency to his game where he is able to have an impact on the game most nights. And he’s just 21 years old — so he has plenty of runway left to improve and grow his game. Our coaching staff does a tremendous job and our players do such a great job of absorbing new players into the group. Marat’s game will grow under all of their direction.”

The year before, Khusnutdinov put together an impressive season at age-20 with 30 assists, 41 points and a +15 rating in 63 games with SKA St. Petersburg. That 41-point season tied him with Artemi Panarin for the seventh-highest point total in a season by a player 20 years or younger in KHL history.

Over the past two seasons, he’s also done well in the faceoff dot, winning 49.5 percent of his draws. At just 21, Khusnutdinov comes with plenty of leadership experience, too. He captained HK Sochi for the final 15 games this season and had been an alternate captain with SKA St. Petersburg. That’s in addition to his leadership experience on the international stage — the latest being in 2022 when he served as captain for Russia at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

“He’s been playing games in the KHL the past four seasons and has played over 160 games in total,” Bombardir said. “At his age of just 21 years old that gives him some excellent experience playing in a highly competitive and skilled league. Some would argue that it is the second best league in the world.

“That experience and his overall role, especially these past two seasons, should help his game translate over here. Plus, he’s competitive and has a responsible game away from the puck, too, so that should help as well. However, this is still a big change for Marat, in both quality of hockey and new surroundings. It’s important that we all recognize that and be patient with his development and growth. He’s still just 21 years old and has plenty of room to grow his game.”

As Bombardir and Brackett indicated, this is a significant change, and it may take time for Khusnutdinov to adjust. After all, the talent is better, the pace is faster and the rink is smaller at the NHL level.

“But this is someone who’s shown a propensity to adjust quickly, find his game and find a way to be successful at all levels,” Brackett said.