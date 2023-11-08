Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operation and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired right wing Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Calen Addison.
Raska, 22, has skated in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2022 against Detroit and has skated in eight NHL career games with the Sharks. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Frydek-Mistek, Czechia has skated in 110 career AHL games and owns 25 points (9-16=25) and 182 penalty minutes (PIM) over three seasons with San Jose. Raska appeared in 57 games with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL, where he recorded 46 points (25-21=46), 67 PIM and a plus-14 rating over a span of two seasons (2019-21). He was selected by San Jose in the seventh round (201st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Calen Addison recorded 38 points (5-33=38) in 92 games with Minnesota (2020-23)
