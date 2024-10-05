 MINNESOTA WILD REDUCES TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TO 27

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players.

Minnesota assigned defenseman Daemon Hunt to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Ben Jones on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).

The Wild hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets in the regular season home opener on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.

