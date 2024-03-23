ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Brandon Saad scored at 2:05 of overtime, and Jordan Kyrou had a hat trick when the St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-4 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild
Kyrou has hat trick for St. Louis; Faber gets goal, assist for Minnesota
Saad took a pass from Kasperi Kapanen and skated between Matt Boldy and Jake Middleton before beating Marc-Andre Fleury five-hole.
"I saw [Kapanen] coming with speed on the right side and gave him the puck and I felt like I had a step on the guy and joined him," Saad said. "[Kapanen] made a great play and (the puck) found a way in."
Pavel Buchnevich had three assists for St. Louis (38-30-3) which is 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.
The Blues are two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, having played two more games. Vegas hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets later Saturday.
"That was an exciting game, good hockey game on both sides," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "A lot of back and forth. Obviously happy with the outcome, the guys stuck with it, we started the third really well and put ourselves in a position to win that hockey game. [The Wild] had a push in the last few minutes to tie it up and we did a great job in overtime. We possessed the puck for the whole overtime and I thought it was a great play by 'Kappy' to hit [Saad] with speed."
Marco Rossi scored twice, Brock Faber had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for Minnesota (34-28-9) which has lost three of four (1-1-2). Fleury made 22 saves.
The Wild are four points behind the Golden Knights and have played two more games.
"I think their heads are up," Wild coach John Hynes said. "I mean, obviously you're disappointed in the game …You have to just keep taking it game by game and then (we) got a big one on Thursday (against the San Jose Sharks)."
Jake Neighbours shoveled a rebound past Fleury for a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the first period. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in a six-game point streak.
"It's a big goal by him to get us the lead there," Kyrou said of Neighbours. "It's great that we can all contribute."
Marcus Johansson tied the game 1-1 at 4:45 of the second period with a one-timer from the slot off a give-and-go with Faber.
Rossi put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 11:44 scoring on a breakaway. Following a sequence that had Fleury lose his glove and stick, the puck came loose to Kaprizov, who passed to Rossi, who scored five-hole on Binnington.
Kyrou tied it 2-2 at 12:49 before Rossi gave Minnesota the lead less than three minutes later. He redirected a pass from Mats Zuccarellofor his 20th goal of the season to give the Wild a 3-2 lead at 15:11.
"If we would have won the game, [20 goals] would be different," Rossi said. "Yeah, it's nice. I try to help the team."
Kyrou made it 3-3 at 3:50 of the third period before completing the hat trick at 10:01 for a 4-3 lead.
"Going into the game, our record's right there with [the Wild] in the standings, and we're fighting for that last wild card spot, so it was a big game for us," Kyrou said.
Faber tied the game 4-4 at 14:51 of the third.
"I mean, a point's a point," he said. "But we're at that time of the season where [we need] points. But again, there's no give in this group. We're not going to give up until Game 82. … it's just frustrating. Would have liked two points."
NOTES: Blues defenseman Nick Leddy had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game. The Minnesota native was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 16) of the 2009 NHL Draft, although he never played with them. … Faber (seven goals, 33 assists) became the second rookie in Wild history to score at least 40 points in a single season, joining Kaprizov (51 points in 2020-21).