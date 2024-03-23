Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Saad took a pass from Kasperi Kapanen and skated between Matt Boldy and Jake Middleton before beating Marc-Andre Fleury five-hole.

"I saw [Kapanen] coming with speed on the right side and gave him the puck and I felt like I had a step on the guy and joined him," Saad said. "[Kapanen] made a great play and (the puck) found a way in."

Pavel Buchnevich had three assists for St. Louis (38-30-3) which is 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

The Blues are two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, having played two more games. Vegas hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets later Saturday.

"That was an exciting game, good hockey game on both sides," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "A lot of back and forth. Obviously happy with the outcome, the guys stuck with it, we started the third really well and put ourselves in a position to win that hockey game. [The Wild] had a push in the last few minutes to tie it up and we did a great job in overtime. We possessed the puck for the whole overtime and I thought it was a great play by 'Kappy' to hit [Saad] with speed."