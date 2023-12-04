Minnesota Wild Hosted Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3

The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Red Baron, hosted the 7th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend on December 2 and 3.

On Saturday, 220 girls, including 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U hockey players, participated in youth hockey clinics at Xcel Energy Center.

Among the on-ice instructors were a large group of players from the PWHL Minnesota team including Taylor Heise, the PWHL's first-ever draft pick and Lake City native. Heise played college hockey at the University of Minnesota.

The PWHL Minnesota team is scheduled to play its home games at Xcel Energy Center as part of a 72 game season starting January 1, 2024. Its first home game will be on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. against Montreal.

The 10U and 12U girls also participated in dryland training which was led by several former college and professional women hockey players.