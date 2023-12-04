Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1

Rossi had two goals, four shots and six shot attempts in 15:10 of ice time on Sunday. Rossi is second in rookie scoring right now with eight goals, behind only Bedard at 11.

Faber recorded two assists, two shots and finished second to Jonas Brodin in ice time among Wild defensemen at 22:18 on Sunday.

“Faber and Rossi have been very good in my experiences with them,” Hynes said. “What I’ve noticed with them is not just the talent level, but both guys can skate. It’s a skating league. You have to be able to play quick and fast. Both guys can do that.

“But just their maturity level as players, they play both sides of the puck well. I think when they have opportunities to make plays, they have some poise and confidence with it. And then when they don’t have the puck, they’re able to check well, and that’s been nice to see. And I think if you have those two combinations, and you play key roles, that’s important to be able to do.”

Fleury added: “They’ve been great all year for us. They’ve got so much speed, so much pace.”

As for Bedard?

The 18-year-old had no answer aside from a secondary assist. Overall, the Wild limited him to only one shot and two shot attempts at five-on-five in 14:46 of ice time. Bedard finished the day with three shots and six shot attempts overall in his 19 minutes of ice time.