Game Recap: Wild 4, Kraken 0

Matt Boldy scored twice, and Hartman and Liam Ohgren also scored for Minnesota (39-25-5), which has won two in a row and holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They trail the Colorado Avalanche by two points for third place in the Central Division.

“It’s nice, isn’t it? To be able to get a little bit of run support and then be able to play the game the right way,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “… I really liked our start. Then I thought we did a pretty good job the rest of the game to continue to play the right way, so it was a nice win for us.”

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for Seattle (30-35-5), which won 6-2 at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

“It’s uncharacteristic of our team as of late,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “I feel like they came too easy, were Grade As against ‘Gruby.’ He made a couple of other big saves that kind of to keep it at three. Just too many early opportunities, too many easy opportunities for them and they got up in the game.”

The Wild scored three goals in a 1:42 span in the first period after going six consecutive games with no goals in the first.

Hartman made it 1-0 at 2:47, taking a centering pass from Zach Bogosian and beating Grubauer with a snap shot from the slot.