Prospect Spotlight: Hunter Haight

“Hunter has had a really solid first pro season, he’s mature beyond his years both on and off the ice,” said Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean. “He has been good at both ends of the rink and his offensive confidence and production have really taken off as he’s using his speed and shot very effectively.”

Haight’s production spanned well beyond that four-game stretch, however. The 20-year-old recorded a point (7-4=11) in seven of 11 games he played in February. Iowa will look to extend its current four-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest active streak in the AHL, and continue to ride the hot hand of Hunter Haight, when it plays at Rockford on Friday.

Read more about Hunter and the rest of the Minnesota Wild prospects here.