Prospect Spotlight: Hunter Haight

This week’s Minnesota Wild prospect spotlight focuses on 2022 second-round pick, Hunter Haight of the Iowa Wild. In his first season with Iowa, Haight leads the team with 18 goals, six power-play goals, and ranks second with 31 points (18-13=31) and 124 shots on goal in 51 games. He ranks fifth among AHL rookies in goals, power-play goals and shots on goal.
The Strathroy, Ontario native has helped lead the Wild to a four-game winning streak by collecting seven points (5-2=7) during the stretch. Haight recorded his second hat trick of the season, delivered the game-winning goal and posted six shots in Iowa’s win over the Chicago Wolves on February 26. He also tallied an assist en route to a career-high four-point night.