Prospect Spotlight: Hunter Haight

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

This week’s Minnesota Wild prospect spotlight focuses on 2022 second-round pick, Hunter Haight of the Iowa Wild. In his first season with Iowa, Haight leads the team with 18 goals, six power-play goals, and ranks second with 31 points (18-13=31) and 124 shots on goal in 51 games. He ranks fifth among AHL rookies in goals, power-play goals and shots on goal.

The Strathroy, Ontario native has helped lead the Wild to a four-game winning streak by collecting seven points (5-2=7) during the stretch. Haight recorded his second hat trick of the season, delivered the game-winning goal and posted six shots in Iowa’s win over the Chicago Wolves on February 26. He also tallied an assist en route to a career-high four-point night.

“Hunter has had a really solid first pro season, he’s mature beyond his years both on and off the ice,” said Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean. “He has been good at both ends of the rink and his offensive confidence and production have really taken off as he’s using his speed and shot very effectively.”

Haight’s production spanned well beyond that four-game stretch, however. The 20-year-old recorded a point (7-4=11) in seven of 11 games he played in February. Iowa will look to extend its current four-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest active streak in the AHL, and continue to ride the hot hand of Hunter Haight, when it plays at Rockford on Friday.

