Prospect Report: November 20, 2024

One the Horizon 16x9_00180
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa split its two-game set against the Texas Stars last week, and has earned a point (5-2-1) in six of its last eight games dating back to October 26.

Iowa and Texas opened the weekend series on Friday, November 15, with Iowa earning a 5-3 win. Ben Jones paced Iowa with five points (2-3=5), while Luke Toporowski, Reese Johnson and Graeme Clarke also scored. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 32-of-35 shots faced to earn his third win of the season.

The two teams met again the following night, with Texas winning, 8-5. Toporowski scored twice, Devin Shore and Hunter Haight also found the back of the net. Jones added two assists to cap off a seven-point (2-5=7) weekend. Wallstedt stopped 31-of-39 shots faced in the loss. Through 14 games, Jones leads all Iowa skaters with 12 points (4-8=12). Travis Boyd has 11 points (2-9=11) and Shore has 10 points (2-8=10). Wallstedt is 3-5-1 with a 4.26 GAA and a .864 SV% in nine games and Dylan Ferguson owns a 2-0-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 SV% in his two starts.

Iowa will travel to Grand Rapids for two games against the Griffins beginning on Friday, November 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m.

24-25 Minnesota Wild Prospect Report #6
- 0.25 MB
Download 24-25 Minnesota Wild Prospect Report #6

