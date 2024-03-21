Prospect Report: March 21, 2024

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa opened its weekend with a back-to-back set against Grand Rapids, beginning on Friday, March 15, a game in which Iowa fell, 2-0. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 29-of-30 shots faced and Sammy Walker led Iowa with three shots.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa falling, 5-2. Luke Toporowski opened the scoring for Iowa, while Walker scored the second goal. Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-29 shots faced.

Iowa bounced back with a win in its third game in three days with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, March 17. Gavin Hain and Brendan Miller both scored, and Walker netted the game-winning goal late in the third period. Wallstedt stopped 28-of-30 shots in his second game of the weekend.

Through 59 games, Walker leads all Iowa skaters with 35 points (12-23=35). Adam Beckman has 29 points (16-13=29) and Steven Fogarty has 27 points (14-13=27).

Wallstedt is 18-17-1 with a 2.72 GAA, a .909 SV% and two shutouts in 37 games. McIntyre is 3-13-3 with a 3.53 GAA and a .879 SV% in 21 games.

Iowa will play two more games against Chicago beginning tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., then again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., before closing out the week on Tuesday, March 26 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 p.m.

