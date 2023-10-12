News Feed

WILD ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PENTAIR

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Pentair
Becoming Wild Season 13

13th Season of Becoming Wild Premieres October 12
Minnesota Wild Season Preview 101123

2023-24 Season Preview
Green Carpet Event 101023

Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities
Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain Announcement

Minnesota Wild Names Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain
Strike It Wild 100923

Strike It Wild 2023
Minnesota Wild Opening Night Roster 100923

Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Roster
Game Recap Wild vs Stars 100723

Game Recap: Wild 4, Stars 0
Projected Lineup vs Dallas 100723

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Dallas
Minnesota Wild Signs Ryan Hartman to Contract Extension 100723

Minnesota Wild Signs Ryan Hartman to Contract Extension
Projected Lineup at Chicago 100523

Projected Lineup: Wild at Chicago
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25 100423

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25
Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31
Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension
Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension
Maroons Stanley Cup Experience

Maroon Brings Stanley Cup Pedigree to Wild
Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

Projected Lineup vs Panthers

ProjectedLineup_vsFLA_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota hosts Stanley Cup runner-up Florida to open the 2023-24 season after the Wild went 5-1-0 in the preseason. The following is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau

Pat Maroon - Connor Dewar - Brandon Duhaime

DEFENSE 

Jake Middleton - Alex Goligoski

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jon Merrill - Calen Addison

GOALTENDERS

Filip Gustavsson 

Marc-Andre Fleury

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured in the preseason on Oct. 5 at Chicago. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Tickets for tonight's match are available via Ticketmaster or on wild.com/tickets.