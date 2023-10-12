SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota hosts Stanley Cup runner-up Florida to open the 2023-24 season after the Wild went 5-1-0 in the preseason. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup vs Panthers
FORWARDS
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau
Pat Maroon - Connor Dewar - Brandon Duhaime
DEFENSE
Jake Middleton - Alex Goligoski
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Jon Merrill - Calen Addison
GOALTENDERS
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured in the preseason on Oct. 5 at Chicago. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
