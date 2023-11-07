NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) travels to New York for a three-game road trip in the Empire State starting tonight against the Islanders (5-2-3). The following is a projection based on morning skate and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup at Islanders
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis
48 Daemon Hunt - 2 Calen Addison
GOALTENDERS
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
32 Filip Gustavsson
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon made the trip with the team. Head Coach Dean Evason indicated he is getting closer to playing and might see a return to the ice on the trip. F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against New York Islanders:
- When: Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: UBS Arena (Elmont, NY)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM