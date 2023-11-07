Projected Lineup at Islanders

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon made the trip with the team. Head Coach Dean Evason indicated he is getting closer to playing and might see a return to the ice on the trip. F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.