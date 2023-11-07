News Feed

Middleton Participates in Movember 110723

Wild Recalls Petan from Iowa 110623

Wild Outdoor Practice 110523

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Projected Lineup vs Rangers 110423

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup vs Devils 110223

Prospect Report 110123

Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt 110123

Hartman Named NHL Third Star of Week 103023

Game Recap Wild at Devils 102923

Game Recap Wild at Capitals 102723

Game Recap at Philadelphia 102623

Prospect Report 102523

Wild Recalls Jujhar Khaira 102523

Wild-invite-veteran-on-road-trip-102423

Hartman gets 5 points for Wild in win against Oilers

Projected Lineup vs Oilers 102423

Projected Lineup at Islanders

NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) travels to New York for a three-game road trip in the Empire State starting tonight against the Islanders (5-2-3). The following is a projection based on morning skate and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis

48 Daemon Hunt - 2 Calen Addison

GOALTENDERS

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon made the trip with the team. Head Coach Dean Evason indicated he is getting closer to playing and might see a return to the ice on the trip. F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Info for tonight's game against New York Islanders:

11.7 MIN vs. NYI Game Notes
