Fleury stops 19 for Wild, loses likely final game against Penguins

It was Fleury’s 1,015th career start, passing Roberto Luongo for second most in NHL history (Martin Brodeur, 1,251).

“I think it’s fun to compete (against him),” Crosby said. “He’s probably saved a lot more than I’ve scored against him, but definitely a fun competition there. That definitely made me better, and having him as a teammate did, too. It’s one of those things that you get out there and you compete, you try to have fun with it. But I really enjoyed having him on our team.”

Crosby scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh (25-31-10), which had lost four straight and eight of nine. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves in his first start since Jan. 14, a 4-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken.

“I thought the guys were committed,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “They competed hard, they did the little things: we won draws, we got clears, we made the entries tough. When you do those three things, as we always say, you limit zone time. When Minnesota established zone time, I thought we did a good job of protecting the good ice.”

Jarry, who earned his first win since Dec. 23, was placed on waivers Jan. 15 and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Jan. 16. He went 6-5-1 in 12 games in the AHL before being recalled by Pittsburgh on March 3.

“Having not played an NHL game for a month and a half, you’re nervous, you have those nerves, you have that excitement,” Jarry said. “I think anyone would, no matter the circumstance, but it's having that feeling and using that feeling and using it in a good way. I think it brings a lot of energy to my game.”

Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota (36-24-4), which has lost two in a row and five of seven.

“The positive side of it is we are getting the chances,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “The last few games they haven’t gone in for us, but I think when you go down the road that you’re talking about, it’s the process of trying to get there. Sometimes you can’t control if it goes in or not, but you want to make sure you’re getting the looks and you’re playing on top of teams and you’re trying to be able to get into scoring areas and getting those looks. Unfortunately, the last two games, they haven’t gone in for us.”