Game Recap: Flyers 3, Wild 2 (S/O)

Emil Andrae also scored for the Flyers (31-23-11), who have won two in a row and three of their past four, including a 4-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Dan Vladar made 21 saves, and Travis Konecny scored the lone goal in the shootout.

“It was a great first period,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “Obviously, they started the second, for 10 minutes we didn’t play like the first, we gave them some turnovers and stuff, but gutsy effort. "I’m not going to get -- no negative from me tonight. The guys got in at 3 in the morning, the guys (were) resilient so, hell of a job. That’s a tough team to get two points against.”

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild (38-16-12), who are 3-0-2 in their past five. Wallstedt made 24 saves.

“At the end of the day, winning is not inevitable,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “There’s a process you have to go through to win, and there’s a style of game that every team has an identity and every team has a style that they need to play, and when you don’t do that, then you leave yourself vulnerable to get beat.

“… We’ll address that tomorrow, and I’m anticipating that we’re going to have the right mindset. It’s mindset on Saturday against the (New York) Rangers.”

Andrae gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period when he put a wrist shot between Wallstedt’s pads from the high slot.

“I kind of felt the pressure behind, so I just tried to get it off quick and, yeah, saw it dribble into the net,” Andrae said. “So that was nice.”