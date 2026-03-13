ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Owen Tippett scored the game-tying, short-handed goal in the third period for the Philadelphia Flyers, who went on to a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday.
Game Recap: Flyers 3, Wild 2 (S/O)
Minnesota pushes point streak to 5
Tippett made it 2-2 at 7:58. Carl Grundstrom caused a turnover in the neutral zone and found Tippett on the right side for a slap shot that bounced in off Jesper Wallstedt’s blocker.
It was Tippett’s third short-handed goal this season.
“Huge goal for us,” Philadelphia forward Noah Cates said. “I think he’s got a couple shorties now, and obviously his skill, his speed is so dangerous. … He’s been big for us all year.”
Emil Andrae also scored for the Flyers (31-23-11), who have won two in a row and three of their past four, including a 4-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Dan Vladar made 21 saves, and Travis Konecny scored the lone goal in the shootout.
“It was a great first period,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “Obviously, they started the second, for 10 minutes we didn’t play like the first, we gave them some turnovers and stuff, but gutsy effort. "I’m not going to get -- no negative from me tonight. The guys got in at 3 in the morning, the guys (were) resilient so, hell of a job. That’s a tough team to get two points against.”
Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild (38-16-12), who are 3-0-2 in their past five. Wallstedt made 24 saves.
“At the end of the day, winning is not inevitable,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “There’s a process you have to go through to win, and there’s a style of game that every team has an identity and every team has a style that they need to play, and when you don’t do that, then you leave yourself vulnerable to get beat.
“… We’ll address that tomorrow, and I’m anticipating that we’re going to have the right mindset. It’s mindset on Saturday against the (New York) Rangers.”
Andrae gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period when he put a wrist shot between Wallstedt’s pads from the high slot.
“I kind of felt the pressure behind, so I just tried to get it off quick and, yeah, saw it dribble into the net,” Andrae said. “So that was nice.”
Boldy tied it 1-1 at 8:39 of the second period with a power-play goal. After taking a pass from Mats Zuccarello, he brought the puck into the left face-off circle and scored with a low snap shot.
Kaprizov then put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 17:50, dangling through the slot and scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“I know it’s not our game, how we want to play before, first period,” Kaprizov said. “Second was a little bit better. Yeah, it’s not our best game. We should play better.”
NOTES: The Flyers improved to 8-3 in shootouts this season and are tied with the Anaheim Ducks (8-0) for the most in the NHL. Philadelphia also earned its 20th comeback win of the season. … Kaprizov extended his home goal streak to six games and matched the longest stretch in franchise history, a feat he also achieved in 2021-22. He shares the distinction with Marian Gaborik and Todd White (both in 2005-06). … Hughes reached the 60-assist mark for a fifth consecutive season and matched Ray Bourque and Paul Coffey for the second-longest such run by a defenseman in NHL history. The only player with a longer streak is Bobby Orr (six from 1969-70 to 1974-75). Hughes has the most assists by a defenseman through 60 games of a season since Sergei Zubov (59 with the Rangers in 1993-94). The last defenseman with 60 or more in that many games was Coffey (61 in 1992-93).