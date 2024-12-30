Norris breaks tie in 3rd period, sparks Senators past Wild

Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux also scored for Ottawa (19-15-2), which had lost two in a row, including a 4-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Leevi Merilainen made 30 saves for his second NHL victory in his fifth start.

“I think the guys kept the shots to the outside for the most part, and I feel like we had the game in our hands pretty much the whole time,” Merilainen said. “I like it when they shoot a lot.”

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (22-11-4), which has lost five of its past seven. Gustavsson made 33 saves.

“To me, I didn’t have an issue with our competing, our effort,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I think that the difference between what are you losing most nights is the details of the game. And tonight, I thought the details cost us two goals against.”

Gaudreau made it 1-0 at 17:19 of the first period. Declan Chisholm took a backhand pass from Marcus Foligno, drifted to the point and sent a wrist shot toward the net that Gaudreau deflected.

"Yeah, those are always nice to be able to walk in, and what a play by [Foligno],” Chisholm said. “Yeah, those are nice."