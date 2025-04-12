VANCOUVER, BC. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off tonight against the Canucks, following a tough 4-2 loss to the Flames in Calgary last night.
Preview: Wild at Canucks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, April 12th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Colombia)
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canucks
Wild Record: 43-30-7, 93 points, 4th in Central Division
Canucks Record: 37-29-13, 87 points, 5th in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 51-39-15 (21- 21-9 at Vancouver)
Clinching Scenarios
- The Wild can clinch a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff with a win over Vancouver (4/12) AND a St. Louis regulation loss at Seattle (4/12)
- The Wild’s “magic number” to clinch a Playoff berth over Calgary is three (points earned by Minnesota PLUS not earned by Calgary)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
22.9%
21.3%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
72.5%
Faceoff
48.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
2.74
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.90
This Season on Wild vs. Canucks
The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/3) before Vancouver won the second meeting, 3-1, at Rogers Arena (3/7).
C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) lead Minnesota with two points each. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 1.94 GAA and a .922 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.
C Elias Pettersson leads Vancouver with three points (1-2=3). D Filip Hronek has two assists (0-2=2). G Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 1.94 GAA and a .940 SV% in starting both contests for the Canucks.
Last Time Out
Wild Leaders Against Canucks
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 27 points (9-18=27) in 24 career contests vs. the Canucks
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 43 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov has 17 points (9-8=17) in 10 contests
- C Ryan Hartman (8-5=13 in 21 games) and C Gustav Nyquist (7-6=13 in 24 games) own 13 points each
Canucks Leaders Against Wild
- Pettersson leads Vancouver with 12 points (7-5=12) in 26 career games against the Wild
- RW Brock Boesser has 11 points (3-8=11) in 18 games
- D Quinn Hughes owns 10 points (1-9=10) in 13 games
- RW Conor Garland (2-7=9 in 21 games), D Tyler Myers (1-8=9 in 36 games) and LW Jake DeBrusk (6-3=9 in 12 games) own nine points each
Recent Transactions
4/9/25
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa
4/6/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/24/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
3/23/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa
On the Mend
Jake Middleton: upper-body injury (three games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04). King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
- Boeser is from Burnsville
- D Derek Forbort is from Duluth
Fast Facts
- The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24
- Minnesota is 14-4-1 in its last 19 games vs. Vancouver
- The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, out scoring the Canucks 28-16, before a 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
- Minnesota is 11-5-0 in the last 16 games played in Vancouver (since 3/18/13)
- The Wild is 12-5-1 in the last 18 games played in Saint Paul (since 3/10/13)
- Minnesota’s 117 points vs. the Canucks are its fourth-most against any franchise
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.