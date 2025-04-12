Preview: Wild at Canucks

This Season on Wild vs. Canucks

The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/3) before Vancouver won the second meeting, 3-1, at Rogers Arena (3/7).

C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) lead Minnesota with two points each. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 1.94 GAA and a .922 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.

C Elias Pettersson leads Vancouver with three points (1-2=3). D Filip Hronek has two assists (0-2=2). G Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 1.94 GAA and a .940 SV% in starting both contests for the Canucks.