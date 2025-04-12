Preview: Wild at Canucks

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

VANCOUVER, BC. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off tonight against the Canucks, following a tough 4-2 loss to the Flames in Calgary last night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 43-30-7, 93 points, 4th in Central Division

Canucks Record: 37-29-13, 87 points, 5th in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 51-39-15 (21- 21-9 at Vancouver)

Clinching Scenarios

  • The Wild can clinch a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff with a win over Vancouver (4/12) AND a St. Louis regulation loss at Seattle (4/12)
  • The Wild’s “magic number” to clinch a Playoff berth over Calgary is three (points earned by Minnesota PLUS not earned by Calgary)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
22.9%
21.3%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
72.5%
Faceoff
48.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
2.74
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.90

This Season on Wild vs. Canucks

The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/3) before Vancouver won the second meeting, 3-1, at Rogers Arena (3/7).

C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) lead Minnesota with two points each. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 1.94 GAA and a .922 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.

C Elias Pettersson leads Vancouver with three points (1-2=3). D Filip Hronek has two assists (0-2=2). G Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 1.94 GAA and a .940 SV% in starting both contests for the Canucks.

Last Time Out

MIN at CGY | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Canucks

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 27 points (9-18=27) in 24 career contests vs. the Canucks
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 43 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 17 points (9-8=17) in 10 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman (8-5=13 in 21 games) and C Gustav Nyquist (7-6=13 in 24 games) own 13 points each

Canucks Leaders Against Wild

  • Pettersson leads Vancouver with 12 points (7-5=12) in 26 career games against the Wild
  • RW Brock Boesser has 11 points (3-8=11) in 18 games
  • D Quinn Hughes owns 10 points (1-9=10) in 13 games
  • RW Conor Garland (2-7=9 in 21 games), D Tyler Myers (1-8=9 in 36 games) and LW Jake DeBrusk (6-3=9 in 12 games) own nine points each

Recent Transactions

4/9/25

Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve

Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa

4/6/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa

3/25/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa

Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/24/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

3/23/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jake Middleton: upper-body injury (three games missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91
  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04). King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
  • Boeser is from Burnsville
  • D Derek Forbort is from Duluth

Fast Facts

  • The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24
  • Minnesota is 14-4-1 in its last 19 games vs. Vancouver
  • The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, out scoring the Canucks 28-16, before a 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
  • Minnesota is 11-5-0 in the last 16 games played in Vancouver (since 3/18/13)
  • The Wild is 12-5-1 in the last 18 games played in Saint Paul (since 3/10/13)
  • Minnesota’s 117 points vs. the Canucks are its fourth-most against any franchise

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

