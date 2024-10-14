Connor scores 51 seconds into OT to lift Jets past Wild

“There’s no give-up, no quit in this group,” Connor said. “No matter what it is, we’re sticking to the same game plan we’re calling. We’re down 1-0 last game to Chicago (2-1 OT win Friday). We knew it was coming. Some nights it goes our way. We’re able to find one with one minute to go (in the first period), we’re able to get one there at the end and catch teams not being ready, too.”

Connor’s snap shot from the right circle came on the power play after Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian took a holding the stick penalty with six seconds remaining in the third period.

"You saw it at the end, not many guys can stand still and put that shot like he does,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “He’s a guy that shoots from all angles, all places. He did it the other night, actually, he had a couple off the mask, a couple off the shoulder. His release is so good that you want him to do that. You don’t want him not to take his shots. When he’s on, he’s finding holes, he’s finding places on the ice so he can get that shot away.”