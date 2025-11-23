Game Recap: Wild 3, Jets 0

“I have a great team in front of me,” Wallstedt said. “The way our team has sacrificed themselves, I feel like we’re one of the teams that blocks the most shots. We try to get in front of every puck. They take away sticks and everything and boxing out, so I can focus on my job. I feel like pucks have been getting stuck in me. Hopefully I show some calmness back there, that I can show that they can trust me.”

Wallstedt has won four straight starts, including the three shutouts, and the Wild have four shutouts during an eight-game point streak (7-0-1).

“We've gotten excellent goaltending,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think both those guys [Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson] have deserved the shoutouts, but I think from a defensive standpoint, we're committed in that area. So I think strong [play] defensively combined with excellent goaltending is a good recipe for that.”

Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber, and Danila Yurov scored for the Wild (12-7-4), who had lost nine straight to Winnipeg dating back to the 2022-23 season.

“[Wallstedt is] playing like a wall right now,” Faber said. “It’s fun to watch and it gives us all confidence. You can tell that he’s just gaining confidence as every day goes by, it’s so great to see. It took time for him to get here. He worked and battled and went through adversity and ups and downs, and to see him playing the way he can play, it’s incredible and we just need to keep it rolling for him and [Gustavsson].”