Game Recap: Jets 5, Wild 0

Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves for the Wild (20-10-4), who were shut out for the first time this season and have lost four straight, including a 2-1 loss at home to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

“It’s about having the right mindset and playing the game the right way,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “We have capable players, and we’ve got to get back to playing a certain style of game and being consistent with that. We have it in pockets, we don’t have it enough.”

Nikolaj Ehlers made it 1-0 Jets with a power play goal at 6:51 of the first period, sweeping the puck under Wallstedt from the netside.

“When you see his speed like that, when [Ehlers] puts it on display, it’s nerve-wracking for the opposition and especially the defenders who have to play that side of the ice,” Arniel said. “It just creates offensive zone time for that group. I thought those three [Ehlers, Perfetti, and Vladislav Namestnikov] did a really good job and spent a lot of time down in that end of the rink, and they got rewarded for it.”

Morgan Barron scored at 17:54 to make it 2-0. Alex Iafallo’s one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush beat Wallstedt, leaving Barron to jam in the loose puck in the crease.

“I saw him get the shot off and then I kind of lost it,” Barron said. “Then it popped out. Honestly, I thought I could have done a better job stopping at the net before -- I almost kind of swung behind, but stopped just in time.”

Pionk pushed it to 3-0 on the power play with a one-timer from the point at 5:19 of the second period.

“I knew coming in that they were going to be a very skilled power play,” Wallstedt said. “They have a lot of options and a lot of stuff that they can do, and I felt like I had good knowledge, but I just didn't execute the whole when it was needed. [They have] very, very good players on the power play and knew what they were doing.”