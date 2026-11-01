Game Recap: Wild 5, Capitals 1

McCarron increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:27. Brink’s backhand pass from behind the goal line deflected off Blake Coleman to McCarron, who scored on a wrist shot from the right hash marks.

“I just think tonight in particular we got off to a good start,” Hynes said. “We were moving the puck well. I thought our puck pressure and the pace of the game that we played with was strong, and it allowed us to be able to make a couple plays and put a couple in the net early.”

Sourdif cut the deficit to 2-1 when he deflected Cole Hutson’s point shot past Wallstedt at 19:54 of the second period.

“It was overwhelming to start,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said of the opening minutes of the game. “And I felt like our guys were very overwhelmed in that moment. Then we were able to settle in and get to our game.”

The Capitals nearly tied it at around 5:30 of the third period. Hutson’s shot deflected off Alex Ovechkin’s skate at the left post and the puck skittered across the goal line, but Dylan Strome was unable to tip it in at the right post.

“I thought (Hutson) was going to sling it to the net sometime, but he caught me in the middle of a transition … up to my feet and working around the screen and I just ended up being late to it,” Wallstedt said. “Fortunately, (Ovechkin) missed that, and then there was just scrambling, and got a good stick by Yurov and got the puck out. So, yeah, it was fun.”

Wallstedt stopped Washington forward Alex Tuch alone in front after a turnover at the 14:56 mark.

Shabanov made it 3-1 when he scored on a wrist shot during a power play at 17:37.

“The way our games have gone lately, there's been more penalties called probably early in the game,” Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “But it's always good for us when you have those top five guys go on the ice together and get them kind of puck touches and momentum for the game.”