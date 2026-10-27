Wild at Mammoth | Game Preview

Minnesota is coming off back-to-back wins over the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks, trying to complete the road trip with three straight wins, which would set a new mark for its longest win streak this season. The Wild was able to bounce back after dropping the first two games of the trip to Edmonton (overtime) and Calgary.

The second period has been the story for the Wild over the last two games. Minnesota outscored Seattle and Vancouver, 5-0, while also outshooting them, 31-4 in the middle frames of each game. In Seattle on Saturday night, the Wild scored three goals while holding the Kraken to just one shot in the second period. It marked the 10th time in franchise history the Wild scored more goals in a period than its opponent had shots. On the season, Minnesota ranks T-2nd with a plus-8 second period goal differential and plus-51 second period shot differential.

Jesper Wallstedt is back in net tonight for Minnesota. He owns a 7-2-2 record on the season with a 2.08 GAA and a .918 SV% in his 11 starts, ranking T-1st in the NHL in wins, seventh in GAA and eighth in SV%. Tonight marks the second time he will face the Mammoth in his career.

Players to Watch:

Matt Boldy: The owner of eight points (3-5=8) over his last six games and the NHL’s leader in shots (59) this season, is looking to extend his point streak to three games. Boldy owns five points (2-3=5) in seven games against the Mammoth and has scores in consecutive games.

Bobby Brink: He found the back of the net for his first goal of the season in Vancouver on Sunday night and will look to score in consecutive games. He owns three points (1-2=3) in five career games against Utah, including a goal in his last game against the Mammoth (March 10).

Quinn Hughes: Fresh off recording his 500th career NHL point with a goal in his return to Vancouver, Hughes is also looking to extend his point streak (1-2=3) to three games. Hughes owns four points (1-3=4) in five career games against the Mammoth.