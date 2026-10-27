Wild at Mammoth | Projected Lineup

Projected Lineup 10.27
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- The Wild closes out its five-game road trip tonight against the Utah Mammoth at 8:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov -- 22 Danila Yurov -- 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman -- 47 Michael McCarron -- 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm -- 38 Ryan Hartman -- 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin - 3 Olli Maatta 

26 Matt Kiersted - 24 Zach Bogosian 

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

31 Calvin Pickard

Info for Tonight's Game:

10.27 MIN at UTA Game Notes
- 0.71 MB
Download 10.27 MIN at UTA Game Notes

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