Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Carson Lambos from Iowa

Lambos, 23 (1/14/03), owns two points (1-1=2), seven penalty minutes (PIM) and 19 shots on goal in eight games with Iowa this season. He collected 19 points (8-11=19), 48 PIM and 111 shots on goal in 70 games with Iowa last season, ranking first among team defensemen in goals and third in points. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, made his NHL debut at Columbus on Dec. 18, 2025, recording a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 10:16 of time on ice (TOI). For his career, Lambos has skated in 215 career games over four AHL seasons with Iowa (2023-26), posting 54 points (18-36=54), 162 PIM and 305 shots on goal.

Lambos also played in 176 career games in parts of five seasons (2018-23) with the Kootenay/Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 128 points (31-97=128). He served as Winnipeg’s captain during the 2022-23 season, ranking second among team defensemen with 48 points (12-36=48), 12 goals and 36 assists in 61 games. He represented Canada White at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was named a tournament all-star after registering five assists in six contests. Lambos also appeared in one game for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Lambos was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 55 with Minnesota.

Minnesota will host the New York Islanders tonight at 7 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.

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