Game Preview: Wild vs Islanders

Tonight marks only the fifth home game of the season for Minnesota, as 10 of its first 14 games have been played on the road. Minnesota has made the most out of its previous four home games, however. The Wild is one of two teams in the NHL to remain perfect at home alongside the New York Rangers. Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 15-8 with a plus-41 shot differential in games at Grand Casino Arena. Along with that, Minnesota is 5-13 on the power play (38.5%) while only allowing one power play goal on 12 chances (91.7%)

Being unbeaten at home and owning 20 points on the season, which is T-2nd most in the NHL this season, is impressive considering the injuries Minnesota is dealing with. Already without star defenseman, Brock Faber, forwards Nick and Marcus Foligno and goaltender Filip Gustavsson, they will now be without captain Jared Spurgeon, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

David Spacek will slot in for Spurgeon and play alongside Matt Kiersted, while Jonas Brodin will be alongside Quinn Hughes and Zach Bogosian and Olli Maatta will be paired together. The rest of the Wild lineup will remain the same, including Jesper Wallstedt in net.

Kirill Kaprizov has a chance to make NHL history night. He’s currently sitting at 14 goals in the month of October, T-5th most in NHL history. Two goals tonight would tie him with Mario Lemieux for the most goals in October in NHL history. Kaprizov has recorded multiple points (3-3=6) in three consecutive games and remains the league-leading goal scorer.