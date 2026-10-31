Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Mason Shaw from Iowa

Shaw, 27 (11/3/98), has tallied 10 points (4-6=10), 13 penalty minutes (PIM) and 31 shots on goal in 10 games with Iowa this season, leading the team in points and shots on goal while ranking T-1st in assists and second in goals. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta, also serves as Iowa’s captain.

Shaw tallied 44 points (15-29=44), a plus-7 rating and 162 shots on goal in 71 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) last season, leading the team in points and assists while serving as captain. He owns 20 points (8-12=20) in 82 career games across parts of three NHL seasons (2021-24), all with Minnesota, recording career highs in games played (59), points (7-10=17), goals and assists in 2022-23. Shaw has recorded 212 points (79-133=212) and 407 PIM in 350 career games across parts of 10 AHL seasons with Manitoba (2024-26) and the Iowa Wild (2017-24, 2026-27) and ranks T-5th on the all-time Iowa Wild leaderboard with 131 points (47-84=131). He also recorded three goals in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games across two postseason appearances in 2019 and 2026.

Shaw was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (No. 97 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 18 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wild+ and 107.9-KOOL 108.