VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Quinn Hughes returns to Vancouver tonight for the first time since being acquired by Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2025. The superstar defenseman was selected by the Canucks with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft and quickly became a pillar of that franchise.
Game Preview: Wild at Canucks
In his first full season in the NHL (2019-20), Hughes led all rookies in points (8-45=53) and assists and helped lead the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2014. A Calder Trophy finalist that year, Hughes helped push the Canucks to the Second Round, posting 16 points (2-14=16) in 17 games, leading the team in assists and ranking third in points. From there, the rest was history. No defenseman in Canucks history has more points (61-371=432) or assists than Hughes.
He enters tonight on the cusp of 500 career points and has a chance to achieve that milestone against his former team and in front of fans who supported him for the better half of six and a half seasons. How will those fans respond when Hughes hits the ice, handles the puck, and possibly become the second-fastest American defenseman to reach 500 career points?
“I don’t know what to expect, but I’ll face that when it comes” Hughes said yesterday. “Whether I’m booed or whatnot, that won’t change how I feel about that place and I’m grateful for the experiences I had there.”
Hughes had nothing but positive things to say about his time in Vancouver. He compared his experience to playing for the New York Yankees in terms of how passionate the fanbase and city are, or were, about him and the Canucks. As much of an impact as he made throughout his time in Vancouver, one can argue he’s changed the immediate trajectory of the Minnesota Wild.
Since his Wild debut on Dec. 14 against Boston, a game in which he scored, only Kirill Kaprizov (57-51=108) and Matt Boldy (47-48=95) have more points than Hughes (7-60=67), and no one has more assists. When on the ice at the same time as Kaprizov, Boldy, Joel Eriksson and when he returns from injury, Brock Faber, there might not be a better five in the NHL. Hughes’ ability to create scoring chances with his vision and puck control has elevated the play of Minnesota’s top line.
“I love playing with Bold’s, Spurge and when he comes back, Brock,” Hughes said. “You see when Hynes and Cappy (Jack Capuano) load us up with Kirill, Boldy and Ek, that’s some of the most fun hockey I’ve ever played. I’m really enjoying it right now.”
The Wild entered this season with some of the highest expectations in franchise history, in large part because of Quinn Hughes. Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Bill Guerin, brought Hughes here to win a Stanley Cup, mortgaging young assets in Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren. Getting past the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year for the first time since 2015 was a small glimpse of what this team is capable of.
As he steps onto the ice tonight, the emotions and memories will inevitably come rushing back, but it’s another step forward in his journey to continue not only re-writing Wild history, but hockey history as well. Boo’s, cheers and everything in between, no one can take away the impact Hughes had on the Canucks. Serving as their captain for three seasons, winning a Norris Trophy and etching his name in their history books, his legacy in Vancouver is stamped forever.
Now, he’s looking to create a new legacy with the Wild. The core of Hughes, Kaprizov, Boldy and Faber has instilled a new sense of belief for fans in the State of the Hockey, that this team is the one that can finally bring a Stanley Cup to Minnesota.
“I think we have a great team. The first thing is, you want to get in the playoffs, but I think we have a chance to win this year.” -Quinn Hughes
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, October 25 at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rodgers Arena (British Columbia, Canada)
- Watch: Where to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canucks
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 7-3-2, 16 points
- Vancouver Canucks Record: 2-9-1, 5 points
- All-Time Wild Record: 54-40-15 (32-18-6 at Grand Casino Arena, 22-22-9 at Vancouver)
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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VAN
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Power Play
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24.3%
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22.2%
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Penalty Kill
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80%
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65%
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Faceoff
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50.9%
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47.4%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.08
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2.92
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.33
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4.67
Wild Leaders Against Canucks
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 21 points (10-11=21) in 14 career games against Vancouver
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 46 contests
- Hartman has 17 points (11-6=17) in 25 games
- D Jonas Brodin (4-10=14, in 34 games) and LW Nick Foligno (3-11=14, in 33 games) have 14 points each.
Canucks Leaders Against Wild
- C Elias Pettersson leads Vancouver with 13 points (7-6=13) in 18 career games against Minnesota
- DeBrusk owns 12 points (8-4=12) in 16 games
- RW Brock Boeser has 11 points (3-8=11) in 22 games
- RW Brendan Gallagher (6-3=9, in 20 games) and D Jamie Oleksiak (2-7=9, in 28 games) have nine points each.
Connections
- D Quinn Hughes was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and recorded 432 points (61-371=432) in 459 games across parts of eight seasons (2018-2026) with the Canucks, as well as 26 points (2-24=26) in 30 games in two Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (2020, 2024).
- Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91.
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04).
- King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20).
- C Marco Rossi was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recorded 114 points (49-65=114) in 202 games across parts of five seasons (2021-26) with the Wild, as well three points (2-1=3) in six games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- F Liam Ohgren was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and tallied seven points (3-4=7) in 46 games in parts of three seasons (2023-26) with the Wild.
- D Zeev Buium was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and posted 14 points (3-11=14) in one season (2025-26) with Minnesota, as well as one assist in four games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- Boeser is from Burnsville.
- D Derek Forbort is from Duluth.
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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D Brock Faber
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Upper-body
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No Timetable
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G Filip Gustavsson
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Lower-body injury
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No Timetable
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LW Nick Foligno
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Upper Body
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No Timetable
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LW Marcus Foligno
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Lower Body
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No Timetable
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won nine consecutive home games against Vancouver (since 2/6/20), including three OTW and one SOW
- Minnesota is 17-5-0 in its last 22 games overall vs. Vancouver (since 3/9/18) and 6-2-0 in the last eight meetings (since 12/16/23)
- The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24
- Minnesota’s 54 wins and 123 points vs. the Canucks are its fourth-most against any franchise.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.