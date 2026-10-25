Game Preview: Wild at Canucks

In his first full season in the NHL (2019-20), Hughes led all rookies in points (8-45=53) and assists and helped lead the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2014. A Calder Trophy finalist that year, Hughes helped push the Canucks to the Second Round, posting 16 points (2-14=16) in 17 games, leading the team in assists and ranking third in points. From there, the rest was history. No defenseman in Canucks history has more points (61-371=432) or assists than Hughes.

He enters tonight on the cusp of 500 career points and has a chance to achieve that milestone against his former team and in front of fans who supported him for the better half of six and a half seasons. How will those fans respond when Hughes hits the ice, handles the puck, and possibly become the second-fastest American defenseman to reach 500 career points?

“I don’t know what to expect, but I’ll face that when it comes” Hughes said yesterday. “Whether I’m booed or whatnot, that won’t change how I feel about that place and I’m grateful for the experiences I had there.”

Hughes had nothing but positive things to say about his time in Vancouver. He compared his experience to playing for the New York Yankees in terms of how passionate the fanbase and city are, or were, about him and the Canucks. As much of an impact as he made throughout his time in Vancouver, one can argue he’s changed the immediate trajectory of the Minnesota Wild.

Since his Wild debut on Dec. 14 against Boston, a game in which he scored, only Kirill Kaprizov (57-51=108) and Matt Boldy (47-48=95) have more points than Hughes (7-60=67), and no one has more assists. When on the ice at the same time as Kaprizov, Boldy, Joel Eriksson and when he returns from injury, Brock Faber, there might not be a better five in the NHL. Hughes’ ability to create scoring chances with his vision and puck control has elevated the play of Minnesota’s top line.