Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Wild continues its road trip this afternoon against the Washington Capitals at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KOOL FM 107.9.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Wild continues its road trip this afternoon against the Washington Capitals at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KOOL FM 107.9.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
78 Nico Sturm - 38 Ryan Hartman - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin
3 Olli Maatta - 24 Zach Bogosian
26 Matt Kiersted - 82 David Spacek
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
31 Calvin Pickard