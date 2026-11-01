Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals

Projected Lineup
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Wild continues its road trip this afternoon against the Washington Capitals at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KOOL FM 107.9.

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm - 38 Ryan Hartman - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin

3 Olli Maatta - 24 Zach Bogosian

26 Matt Kiersted - 82 David Spacek

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

31 Calvin Pickard

Info for Today's Game:

11.1 MIN at WSH Game Notes
- 0.72 MB
Download 11.1 MIN at WSH Game Notes

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