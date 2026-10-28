Iowa Wild General Manager and Alternate Governor Matt Hendricks Named to ECHL Hall of Fame

"It is a great honor to be a member of the 2027 ECHL Hall of Fame class," said Hendricks. "The ECHL offered me an opportunity to continue playing hockey at a pivotal point in my career. I am humbled to share this recognition with those previously enshrined and look forward to joining Jeff and Derek at the 2027 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony."

Hendricks began his professional career in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades in 2004-05, recording 50 points (24g-26a) in 54 games and earning a spot in the 2005 ECHL All-Star Classic. After spending the next four seasons in the American Hockey League, he made his National Hockey League debut with Colorado during the 2008-09 season and went on to total 116 points (54g-62a) in 607 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild. Following his retirement, he joined the Wild’s front office and currently serves as General Manager and Alternate Governor of the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

The 2027 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 5:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, January 27, 2027 at the Grove Hotel Ballroom. The three will be formally inducted as the 19th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a banquet that will be held in conjunction with the 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Project Filter.

“The city of Boise has helped create ECHL history for over two decades,” said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “We are excited to bring the ECHL Hall of Fame event to the Steelheads’ community for the first time and celebrate our 19th Induction class at this event, as it is a special gathering for the entirety of our league.”

The inaugural ECHL Hall of Fame class was inducted in 2008, and over the years, 71 individuals have been enshrined. Inductees are enshrined in the ECHL Hall of Fame, which is open around the clock online at ECHLHallOfFame.com, as well as being recognized at the league office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey and in the ECHL section at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Ontario.