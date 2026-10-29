Minnesota Wild Claims Defenseman Cameron Crotty from Ottawa Senators

Crotty, 27 (5/5/99), has a plus-1 rating in three games with Ottawa this season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., posted 10 points (3-7=10) and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with the Belleville Senators (AHL) last season. He also recorded one assist in six games with Ottawa in 2025-26 and appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game. He made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on March 24, 2024, vs. Dallas, recording two blocked shots and 10:03 of time on ice. He has one point (0-1=1) in 11 career NHL games over a span of four season with Arizona (2023-24), Minnesota (2024-25) and Ottawa (2025-27).

Crotty has registered 59 points (12-47=59), 179 PIM and 424 shots in 332 career contests in parts of six AHL seasons with Tucson (2020-24), Iowa (2024-25) and Belleville (2025-26). He registered 27 points (10-17=27), 33 PIM and 137 shots in 102 games in three seasons (2017-20) at Boston University and served as an alternate captain his final season with the team. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 34 with Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.