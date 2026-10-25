Projected Lineup: Wild at Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Wild continues its five-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Wild continues its five-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov -- 22 Danila Yurov -- 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman -- 47 Michael McCarron -- 10 Bobby Brink
78 Nico Sturm -- 38 Ryan Hartman -- 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin - 3 Olli Maatta
26 Matt Kiersted - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
31 Calvin Pickard
30 Jesper Wallstedt