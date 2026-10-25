Projected Lineup: Wild at Canucks

Projected lineup
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Wild continues its five-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov -- 22 Danila Yurov -- 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman -- 47 Michael McCarron -- 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm -- 38 Ryan Hartman -- 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin - 3 Olli Maatta 

26 Matt Kiersted - 24 Zach Bogosian 

GOALTENDERS

31 Calvin Pickard

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

10.25 MIN at VAN Game Notes
- 0.71 MB
Download 10.25 MIN at VAN Game Notes

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