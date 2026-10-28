Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild defeat Mammoth for third straight win

“We talked before the game today, just play smart and (it was a) good game and a nice win and great to go home,” Kaprizov said.

Kaprizov has 14 goals in 14 games, maintaining his 1.00 goal-per-game rate to start the season. The only players over the past 30 years (since 1996-97) with more goals through their first 14 games of a campaign are Simon Gagne (16 in 2005-06), Auston Matthews (15 in 2018-19) and Leon Draisaitl (15 in 2021-22).

“It's nice to see him get off to a great start to the season and I think the way he's doing it for us is really important. He is a lead player," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "He's a guy that can put the puck in the back of the net but he's playing the game that he needs to play to give himself a chance to be a lead and put himself in scoring situations.”